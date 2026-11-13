Kazakhstan to create 100-year uranium reserve for future nuclear power plants

In his State of the Nation Address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government to consider establishing a national strategic uranium reserve to ensure that Kazakhstan’s nuclear power plants have sufficient fuel supplies for the next century.

How the strategic uranium reserve will be formed

According to Satkaliyev, while establishing the strategic uranium reserve, one should into account the long operational lifespan of nuclear power plants, which exceeds 60 years, as well as growing global demand for uranium.

“We plan to establish a multi-tiered national strategic uranium reserve for the exclusive use of the Republic of Kazakhstan. This means that certain uranium deposits will be placed under conservation and reserved for future generations. They will not be operated or developed in the foreseeable future. Part of the already-produced uranium output will also be set aside, while reserves of fuel assemblies will be established at each nuclear power plant,” the Agency's head told journalists on the sidelines of the World Atomic Week 2026 Forum in Antalya.

Kazakhstan is also exploring various mechanisms for building up its reserves, drawing on international experience, including the possibility of stockpiling low-enriched uranium.

“This will be a comprehensive approach. We must guarantee our citizens that the country's energy sector, radiopharmaceutical industry and all other domestic needs for uranium products will be fully provided with home- produced uranium,” Satkaliyev stressed.

Kazakhstan seeks to expand nuclear fuel production

The Agency's head also outlined prospects for developing domestic nuclear fuel production to supply future nuclear power plants in Kazakhstan.

According to Satkaliyev, Kazakhstan already has experience in manufacturing uranium products, fuel pellets and fuel assemblies. In particular, the country has established nuclear fuel production using technology developed by French company Framatome, with Chinese partners currently purchasing this fuel.

“We understand that the nuclear power plants being constructed in the Republic of Kazakhstan must be supplied with fuel that can be manufactured domestically. In this regard, developing fuel fabrication capabilities for our new nuclear power plants represents a promising project that will strengthen the country's energy security,” he said.

He added that Kazakhstan, together with its Russian and Chinese partners, is exploring opportunities to expand existing production facilities and range of fuel assemblies manufactured, with the consideration of technologies to be used at the country's future nuclear power plants.

Satkaliyev also noted that the development of nuclear energy would contribute to building new scientific and industrial capabilities, establishing research clusters, and expanding the use of nuclear technologies in medicine, agriculture, and industry.

As it was reported, a new town for nuclear industry workers, designed to accommodate up to 33,000 residents, will be built in the village of Ulken as part of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant (NPP) project.