Kazakhstan to connect over 2,500 villages to high-speed Internet by 2027

Across Kazakhstan’s 6,179 settlements, communication networks are available in 119 cities and 4,906 villages, of which 2,724 have 3G access and 2,182 are covered by 4G.

An additional 2,689 villages are expected to gain access to high-speed internet by the end of 2027. Another 504 remote settlements will be connected via satellite technologies — 176 through KazSat and 328 more via OneWeb by the end of 2025.

In June 2025, Kazakhstan signed an agreement with Starlink, which officially launched its services in the country on August 13. Today, Starlink’s satellite internet is available in over 1,700 rural schools.

More than 3,000 rural settlements across Kazakhstan are expected to be connected to high-speed internet between 2025 and 2027.

