Over 3,000 villages of Kazakhstan to get high-speed internet

The project on the construction of fiber optic communications links will be completed ahead of schedule by the end of 2026 and in some remote areas at the end of 2027.

Thus, 99% of villages will receive high-speed internet connection by the close of 2027.

Schools, hospitals, administrative buildings, and public WIFI access points, and over 40 border checkpoints will get internet quite soon. 88% of rural areas will get fiber optic internet, while 12% will use satellite broadband services.

Above 239 billion tenge will be infused into the project.

According to the chairman of the board of Kazakhtelecom, Bagdat Mussin, this project is a step to reduce the digital gap between cities and rural settlements, starting from the most remote areas.

As written before, more than 75% of the country's population actively uses social networks, and over 92% of residents have access to the Internet.