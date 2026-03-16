Kazakhstan to complete Bakhty–Ayagoz railway line by 2027

The Bakhty–Ayagoz railway project is key to developing Kazakhstan’s transport infrastructure and forming the Trans-Kazakhstan Railway Corridor. The 303-km line will include 11 passing loops, 68 bridges and 355 culverts, with construction set to be completed by the end of 2027.

During the visit, participants reviewed the progress of preparatory and earthworks. To date, engineering surveys have been completed and four shift camps have been built in the areas of Ay, Sholpan, Urjar, and Bakhty.

The Vice Minister noted the importance of implementing the project on schedule and stressed the need for effective coordination among all parties involved in the construction. The Ministry of Transport continues to keep the project under constant supervision together with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, contractors, and local executive authorities.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a reconstruction of Almaty-1 railway station is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.