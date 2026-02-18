Almaty-1 railway station set for major upgrade

According to the Ministry of Transport, construction and installation work is progressing on schedule. The project involves a comprehensive modernization of both the station building and the entire complex’s infrastructure. Engineering systems are being upgraded, and modern power supply, ventilation, digital control, and security technologies are being introduced.

Particular emphasis is being placed on enhancing the station’s seismic resilience. The load-bearing structures are being reinforced, and the building is being upgraded to meet current construction standards, with due consideration of the region’s seismic conditions. At the same time, the fire safety and video surveillance systems are also undergoing modernization.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

The completed upgrade will expand the station’s capacity, improve passenger comfort and services, and ensure full accessibility for all travelers.

“The renovated station will become safer, more technologically advanced, and more comfortable for residents and visitors of the city,” the ministry emphasized.

