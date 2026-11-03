Kazakhstan to commission gas processing plant at Kashagan in Q3 2027

The President was informed about natural gas supplies to households and the national economy, as well as QazaqGaz’s full readiness for the 2026-2027 heating season.

Alibek Zhamauov reported that, pursuant to the Head of State’s instructions to intensify geological exploration, work is underway at the Shalkar, Saralzhyn, Maldybay, Severny-2, Severny-1, Akkuduk and Pridorozhnoye sites.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the implementation of major infrastructure projects.

Construction continues on a gas processing plant at the Kashagan field with an annual capacity of 1 billion cubic meters, scheduled for commissioning in the third quarter of 2027.

Engineering design and the procurement of equipment and materials are underway for the second line of the Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent trunk gas pipeline, with construction and installation work already commenced.

Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors have been selected for the Kashagan gas processing plant with an annual capacity of 2.5 billion cubic meters and the Karachaganak gas processing plant with an annual capacity of 5 billion cubic meters.

The Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz also presented information on the introduction of digital solutions in the gas sector.

Under the Aqyl Energy initiative, gas metering and supply management processes are being digitalized using modern technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics.

The phased replacement of more than 1.3 million gas meters with smart meters is continuing.

In addition, the Head of State was informed about the national company’s plans to extend gas supplies to the northern cities of Kokshetau and Petropavl, develop the natural gas vehicle fuel market, build a small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Rudny with an annual capacity of 50,000 tons, and begin construction of a fourth underground gas storage facility.

Following the meeting, the President issued a number of instructions aimed at ensuring stable gas supplies to households and the national economy during the heating season and continuing efforts to expand the resource base for marketable gas.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Head of State had been briefed on Karaganda region's KZT 7 trillion project pipeline.