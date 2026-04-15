Kazakhstan to build three more airports in tourist areas

According to the Ministry's press service, the services provided reached 2.9 trillion tenge, that is 2.4 trillion tenge more compared to 2025.

The total amount of freight grew by 8% to make 239.8 million tons against January-March last year, with 2.4 trillion tenge. The volume of passenger transportation increased by 9.3% to hit 483.7 million people against 442.5 million recorded during the same period of 2025.

Large infrastructure projects will provide a positive trend by the year-end. 11,000 km of highways will be repaired and built in large.

Construction of the Darbaza-Maktaaral and Moiynty-Kyzylzhar rail lines will be completed to raise the network’s carrying capacity and expand the country’s rail transit potential.

Three new airports will be built this year in tourist areas of Katon-Karagai, Zaysan and Kenderli.

Besides, special attention is paid to the renewal of the transport fleet. Nine aircraft will be acquired this year; three were purchased early this year, one for Air Astana and two for SCAT Airlines.

To note, 236 locomotives, 1,373 freight and 191 passenger cars will also be acquired to ensure the steady growth of the sector.

Qazinform News Agency earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s civil aviation sector transported 20.8 million passengers, while airports across the country served a total of 31.8 million people. The busiest hubs included Astana Airport, which handled 9.2 million travelers, and Almaty Airport, with 12 million.