Kazakhstan to build four new airports

This was announced at the Government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, to discuss the country’s transit and transport potential.

According to the Ministry of Transport, 11 infrastructure projects are expected to be completed by 2028. These include the construction of four new airports, two runways, and modernization of infrastructure in five cities. In 2026, the international route network is set to expand to 135 destinations across 30 countries, up from 115 routes in 2024.

Fuel prices at Kazakh airports remain competitive, averaging around $800 per ton - lower than in neighboring countries.

As a result of comprehensive measures taken by transport authorities, the airports of Kazakhstan attracted new foreign carriers such as Centrum Air (Uzbekistan), Shiraq Avia (Armenia), Martinair (Netherlands), One Air (UK), Atlas Air (USA), and MNG Airlines (Turkiye).

Cargo transportation also came into focus, with JSC KTZ Air Cargo outlining plans to strengthen its route network and enhance the resilience of Kazakhstan’s transport system.

Prime Minister Bektenov highlighted shortcomings in the procurement of small aircraft, instructing officials to refine financing mechanisms for airlines requiring such planes.

Earlier, it was reported that a new direct flight had been launched between Almaty and Shanghai.