Kazakhstan to build nearly 70 new healthcare facilities

According to Alnazarova, the Ministry has begun assessing the need for new healthcare facilities across the country in line with the President's instructions, taking into account regional healthcare needs, demographic trends, and efficiency criteria.

The plans include eight modern perinatal centers with a combined capacity of 1,700 beds in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Karaganda, Kaskelen, Kyzylorda, and Oral.

Another seven multidisciplinary children's hospitals, providing a total of 1,550 beds, are planned in Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, Shymkent, Kaskelen, Semey, and Aktau.

Astana will also see the construction of a 200-bed pediatric emergency care center and a 350-bed pediatric surgery center.

The projects are designed to expand healthcare services for children and improve access to specialized and advanced medical care nationwide.

Five interregional branches of the National Children's Rehabilitation Center, with a total capacity of 750 beds, are also planned in Almaty, Aktau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, and Semey.

The plans also include 300-bed multidisciplinary hospitals in East Kazakhstan, Abai, and Turkistan regions, as well as a 325-bed infectious diseases hospital and additional specialized medical facilities in Zhambyl region.

Other planned facilities include 25 outpatient clinics, district hospitals, emergency medical service facilities, blood centers, and specialized healthcare institutions.

Overall, the projects are expected to add or modernize approximately 1.8 million square meters of healthcare infrastructure, expand and upgrade hospital capacity by 9,200 beds, and increase outpatient care capacity by more than 5,300 patient visits per shift.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had instructed the Government to raise salaries for primary healthcare workers by up to 40% starting January 1, 2027.