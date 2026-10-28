Kazakh President calls for accelerated construction of new healthcare facilities

According to the President, Kazakhstan is home to nearly seven million children, accounting for 34% of the country's population. With more than 330,000 babies born each year, expanding healthcare infrastructure has become a key priority.

Tokayev stressed the importance of developing healthcare infrastructure in a systematic and timely manner, noting that the first phase of the nationwide construction program will include eight modern perinatal centers.

Seven multidisciplinary children's hospitals are also planned in Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, Shymkent, Kaskelen, Semey, and Aktau, while two additional medical facilities will be built in Astana.

The President stressed the importance of attracting private investment alongside public funding, calling for the successful implementation of planned public-private partnership projects to boost investment in social infrastructure.

Tokayev also urged officials to avoid unnecessary delays and make timely decisions to ensure the projects move forward as planned.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had instructed the Government to raise salaries for primary healthcare workers by up to 40% starting January 1, 2027.