Tokayev orders up to 40% pay raise for primary healthcare workers

In his annual address to the nation titled “Kazakhstan’s Priorities in a New Historical Cycle,” Tokayev emphasized the need to modernize the primary healthcare system by expanding the responsibilities of general practitioners and gradually increasing funding.

He instructed the Government to raise salaries for primary healthcare workers by up to 40% starting January 1, 2027, depending on their length of continuous service.

According to the President, the measure will increase the incomes of more than 77,000 healthcare professionals.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had instructed the Government to raise Kazakhstan's minimum wage from 85,000 to 110,000 tenge starting January 1, 2027.