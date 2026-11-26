The project, valued at 18.8 billion tenge, is being implemented under the People's Construction program in line with the tasks outlined in the President’s 2026 State-of-the-Nation Address “Kazakhstan’s Current Priorities in a New Historical Cycle” with funding from Kazakhstan's Infrastructure Development Fund.

Currently, there are 770 sports facilities in the region, meeting 73.2% of public demand. Although 31 new sports complexes have opened in the region over the past three years, existing infrastructure continues to face heavy demand, limiting opportunities to expand training programs.

The new facility will cover more than 31,000 square meters and will be constructed using locally produced building materials. Key features will include a main arena with seating for 5,000 spectators to host international, national and regional competitions, a 50-meter Olympic-standard swimming pool, training halls for artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, basketball, volleyball and futsal courts and wellness and fitness spaces for yoga and Pilates.

The training areas will be equipped with professional-grade sports equipment funded through the Infrastructure Development Fund. Both domestic and international coaches are expected to be involved in athlete development programs.

One of the key features of the project is accessibility. The complex will provide barrier-free access for people with disabilities and individuals with limited mobility, including access to seating areas, locker rooms, the swimming pool, training facilities, entrances and surrounding grounds.

The complex is scheduled to be commissioned in February 2028. Once operational, it is expected to address the region's shortage of gymnastics facilities and an Olympic-standard swimming pool, increase daily capacity for sports activities, and expand opportunities for children and young people to participate in regular sports programs.

Nationwide, construction of 188 sports facilities has been underway this year. To date, 69 projects have been completed, including 51 in rural areas. A further 52 facilities are expected to be commissioned before the end of the year, expanding Kazakhstan's sports infrastructure network.

The sports complex is being built within the emerging Altyn Orda social and business district in Aktobe. Excavation work was completed in October, and preparations for foundation construction are currently underway.

Notably, Kazakhstan builds over 500 new sports facilities over 7 years.