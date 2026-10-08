Kazakhstan builds over 500 new sports facilities over 7 years

Under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative, Kazakhstan has stepped up efforts to develop sports infrastructure across the regions, including modern stadiums and facilities for inclusive sports.

Over the past seven years, 536 new sports facilities have been built nationwide, raising the share of the population with access to sports infrastructure from 44% to 59.6%.

Kazakhstan currently has 26,518 sports facilities, including 24,321 publicly owned and 2,197 privately owned venues. These range from stadiums, swimming pools, and tennis courts to specialized rowing courses, velodromes, and ski centers, covering 20 categories of indoor and outdoor sports infrastructure.

Another 75 prefabricated sports facilities have also opened across the country.

To further expand sports infrastructure in the regions, Kazakhstan has developed a roadmap to attract private investment, while new projects are being designed and built to meet modern accessibility and universal design standards.

Since 2025, construction of sports facilities has also been funded through the Special State Fund using recovered assets, while additional financing became available this year through the Infrastructure Development Fund.

Photo credit: jekpejek.kz

Several major sports venues have opened since 2019, including the Martial Arts Palace is named after Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov and the Kazakhstan Athletics Sports Complex in Astana, as well as an ice arena in Kostanay.

Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Qazinform News Agency

Almaty region has also opened the Republican Olympic Training Base, providing modern facilities for national teams and Olympic reserve athletes.

These developments have helped strengthen a wide range of sports, from athletics, weightlifting, and team sports to gymnastics, boxing, wrestling, water sports, shooting, and archery.

Meanwhile, a new 11,000-seat stadium meeting UEFA standards has opened in Kyzylorda.

Turkistan has also opened several major sports facilities, including an ice arena, a tennis center, and an international-standard rowing course aimed at developing water sports and tourism.

In 2025, the Quat Inclusive Sports Complex opened in Aktobe as part of the President’s initiative to establish inclusive sports centers across the country.

The 4,855-square-meter complex can accommodate up to 500 visitors a day and offers facilities for more than 20 sports. These include a 25-meter swimming pool, multipurpose and wrestling halls, training rooms, table tennis facilities, outdoor sports grounds, and seating for 200 spectators.

Another major facility opened last year in Zerenda, Akmola region. Covering more than 6,000 square meters, the new complex serves a children’s and youth sports school and is among the largest recently built sports venues in the regions.

Meanwhile, construction of the National University of Sports in Astana was completed this year. The university will combine education, athletic training, and scientific research, helping strengthen Kazakhstan’s sports industry and expand regional and international cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Almaty would host the World Tennis General Assembly from October 10 till 13.