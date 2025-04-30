Air show rehearsals ongoing in Astana ahead of Victory Day
There are only a few days left before the military parade slated for May 7 in Astana, in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and the Fatherland Defender’s Day. The Air Force of Kazakhstan continues preparing for the upcoming air show, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said earlier, the largescale military parade will become a culmination of nationwide celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.
On May 7, the residents of Astana are invited to watch a spectacular flyover of military-transport, combat and army aviation. The crews of the Kazakhstan Armed Force will perform aerobatic maneuvers.
66 pieces of aviation equipment and 600 people (flying personnel and technical and maintenance specialists) are expected to participate in the air show.
The crews of Mi-17, Mi-171Sh, Mi-35, military transport aircraft S-295, Tu-154M, L-410, front-line aviation Su-30SM, Su-25, combat training aircraft L-39 will join the military parade.
The Airbus A-400M military transport aircraft, received by Kazakhstan’s Air Force this year, will be demonstrated to the public for the first time too.
It should be reminded that more than 4,000 servicemen of the Armed Forces and military units of Kazakhstan, more than 200 pieces of military equipment and 66 units of aircraft are set to participate in the May 7 military parade in Astana.