Kazakhstan to auction 10 coal deposits by yearend

According to the minister, 40 subsoil users are currently operating in the coal sector under 41 contracts. Systematic efforts are underway to attract new investment into the industry.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Qazinform News Agency

“In 2025, investment in the coal industry under contractual work programs amounted to 305 billion tenge, while in 2026 it is expected to reach around 553.5 billion tenge,” Akkenzhenov said.

He also noted that about 32,000 people are employed in the coal industry, with further job growth expected as the sector develops steadily.

The Ministry is placing particular emphasis on developing coal exploration. By the end of this year, auctions are planned to grant subsoil use rights for around 10 coal deposits.

Earlier at the same meeting, Yerlan Akkenzhenov said that Kazakhstan plans to produce 128.9 million tons of coal in 2026.

As written before, the Kazakh Government approved the Coal Generation Development national project following the tasks of the Head of State set at the V Ulttyq Qurultay this March.