Kazakhstan approves National Coal Generation Development Plan

The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

The document outlines Kazakhstan’s energy security strategy until 2030 and aims to eliminate the shortage of base-load capacity, the demand for which is growing significantly amid industrialization and the development of the digital economy.

The growth of the IT sector, the creation of data centers, and the implementation of artificial intelligence require stable base-load power, which cannot be ensured by renewable energy sources alone. The national project provides for the commissioning and modernization of 7.8 GW of capacity.

Plans include the construction of eight new power generation facilities, including major projects in Ekibastuz (2,640 MW), Kurchatov (700 MW), and Zhezkazgan (500 MW), as well as the construction of modern combined heat and power plants in Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust-Kamenogorsk.

At the same time, deep modernization of 11 existing plants will begin, including the Aksu GRES, Ekibastuz GRES-2, and the Karaganda energy hub. This will reduce the level of physical wear of key equipment in the sector by 12.6 percent by 2030. The projects will be financed through extra-budgetary funds by attracting investments. The total investment volume will amount to at least 7.5 trillion tenge.

As part of implementing the Head of State’s directives, special attention in the national project is given to environmental issues and the introduction of clean coal technologies. All new construction will use modern technological solutions, ensuring higher efficiency than standard indicators and significantly reducing specific emissions.

The projects involve the installation of high-tech electrostatic precipitators, catalytic systems for nitrogen oxide reduction, and wet gas desulfurization systems. These measures will reduce emission concentrations in accordance with international standards and best available techniques (BAT).

The social component of the project is aimed at strengthening the sector’s human resource capacity. It includes the creation of new jobs, including approximately 4,500 permanent positions, as well as the introduction of social support measures.

In cooperation with Otbasy Bank, a preferential mortgage program will be introduced for employees of coal-fired power plants. In addition, systematic training and professional development of specialists based at specialized universities are planned.

To ensure the sustainable operation of the upgraded energy system, the project is synchronized with the mining and transport sectors. By 2030, additional demand for thermal coal is expected to reach about 20 million tons per year.

To achieve this, the national project provides for the expansion of the railcar fleet (an additional 600 units per day), modernization of railway infrastructure, and the introduction of predictable tariff corridors for fuel transportation for domestic needs.

As a result, the implementation of the National Project will enable Kazakhstan to strengthen its energy sovereignty and create a multiplier effect for domestic mechanical engineering, stimulating the production of boiler units, transformers, and automation systems within the country.

Thus, coal-based power generation will be transformed into a high-tech and environmentally responsible sector, providing a foundation for long-term economic growth.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan eyes a coal production ramp-up to deliver new energy projects.