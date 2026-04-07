Kazakhstan set to increase coal mining in 2026

He emphasized Kazakhstan ranks 10th in coal reserves sufficient to support coal production for up to 300 years.

The large coal deposits are located in two key regions, in Central Kazakhstan, namely, in Karaganda coal basin, Turgai coal basin, Shubarkol and Zhalyn fields, and the Northeast region, including Ekibastuz coal basin, Maikube coal basin and Karazhyra deposit.

To note, Kazakhstan holds 33.6 billion tons of coal reserves.

The Minister said Kazakhstan’s coal sector continues to expand, ensuring stable domestic supply and maintaining export volumes.

115.9 million tons of coal were produced in 2025, up 7% from 2024.

85.9 million tons were spent for domestic use for electricity, utilities, and industry, while 30 million tons of coal were exported.

Among the main export destinations are Russia, Poland, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, India, Malaysia, and others.

This year targets to produce 128.9 million tons of coal.

As written before, the Kazakh Government approved the Coal Generation Development national project following the tasks of the Head of State set at the V Ulttyq Qurultay this March.