Kazakhstan to adopt Polish bridge design technologies

The new agreements are aimed at introducing advanced engineering solutions and improving the reliability of Kazakhstan's bridge infrastructure.

One of the key areas of cooperation will be with Poland's Road and Bridge Research Institute (Instytut Badawczy Dróg i Mostów). The partners plan to carry out joint research, implement pilot projects and develop technical standards for the use of standard bridge structures adapted to Kazakhstan's climatic, geological and operating conditions.

KazdorNII also signed a memorandum of understanding with Polish engineering company Mosty Gdańsk Sp. z o.o., which specializes in bridge design. The parties agreed to cooperate on the introduction of Building Information Modeling (BIM) technologies, the development of digital models, bridge design, and the provision of technical expertise.

Particular emphasis will be placed on the use of BIM technologies throughout the design process. Digital models are expected to improve the quality of design solutions, reduce the risk of errors at the documentation stage and enhance the efficiency of infrastructure project implementation.

The partners also plan to introduce modern bridge inspection and structural health monitoring methods, improve bridge asset management throughout the infrastructure lifecycle, and organize training and professional development programs for specialists.

According to the ministry, the expanded cooperation will help Kazakhstan adapt international best practices to local conditions and improve the design, construction and operation of bridge infrastructure.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan plans to produce autonomous and electric truck tractors.