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    Kazakhstan to produce autonomous and electric truck tractors

    11:30, 21 July 2026

    Kazakhstan plans to launch production of autonomous SITRAK truck tractors as part of efforts to expand its heavy vehicle manufacturing sector, Qazinform News Agency quotes Industry and Construction Minister Yersayin Nagaspayev as saying.

    Kazakhstan to produce autonomous and electric truck tractors
    Photo credit: Telegram channel of the Government of Kazakhstan

    The project stems from agreements reached during Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's state visit to China. Kazakhstan already manufactures truck tractors under the Scania and HOWO brands.

    The minister also said expanding the production of automotive components remains one of the key ways to increase localization in the country's automotive industry.

    "Domestic companies are already producing tires, engine components, batteries, metal parts for buses, seats, and multimedia systems. New projects are also underway to manufacture bumpers, wiring harnesses, wheel rims, and automotive paints and coatings," he added.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s auto industry is set to introduce more than 30 new professions.

    Electric vehicles (EV) Cars Transport Government of Kazakhstan Auto industry
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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