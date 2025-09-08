Kazakhstan to adopt Building Code by year-end

He noted Kazakhstan saw high housing construction rates over the recent years. In 2022, Kazakhstan commissioned 19 million square meters of housing.

"At the same time, it is necessary to apply building information modelling using AI technologies to raise the quality of construction. The Government should launch the national digital platform to ensure planning and monitoring in all stages of construction," the Head of State said.

He stressed the new Building Code should lay the foundation for solid legislation for the sustainable, transparent and safe development of the construction industry.

The President stated the document should be adopted by the end of the year.

As written before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that Alatau City will be granted a special status in his Address to the Nation on Monday.

The Head of State tasked to set up a Digital Assets Fund to accumulate a strategic crypto reserve.