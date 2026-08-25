Kazakhstan Temir Zholy transports more than 19.5 million tons of coal in four months

Of the total volume, 18.3 million tons were delivered to thermal power plants, while 1.2 million tons were transported for household consumption. KTZ said these figures are comparable to the volumes recorded during the same period last year.

Transportation is fully supported by rolling stock. JSC "Kaztemirtrans" operates 29,000 gondola cars, with 18,500 deployed monthly for coal transport. During peak periods, up to 3,000 additional gondola cars can be brought in. There is no shortage of rolling stock, said KTZ.

Rail infrastructure is also being prepared to handle increased transportation volumes. In 2026, track repairs are being carried out across 1,577 kilometers of railway lines, including 573 kilometers undergoing major overhauls.

To boost capacity on coal routes, ongoing modernization projects are being finalized this year on the Aksu-1 - Degelen, Kyzylzhar - Zhezkazgan, and Tobol - Kandyagash sections, alongside the extension of receiving and departure tracks on the Moiynty – Zharyk section, said the company.

KTZ also highlighted modernization of the hump yard at Karaganda-Sortirovochnaya station is underway to increase its processing capacity.

The heaviest demand is expected between September and November, when around 3 million tons of coal will be required, accounting for around 45% of the population’s annual demand.

Coal transportation is projected to reach 1.1 million tons in October. This will require around 520 railcars per day, nearly twice the current loading rate.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan accumulated 4.1 million tons of coal for the heating season.