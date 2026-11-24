The sides also reviewed the sector’s further development, the expansion of international routes, and the training of aviation specialists.

Kazakhstan's delegation was led by Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev.

Photo: Kazakhstan Civil Aviation Committee

A central focus of the talks was the drafting of Kazakhstan’s 2050 Civil Aviation Development Master Plan. Prepared jointly with ICAO experts, the roadmap aims to set long-term priorities.

Talgat Lastayev outlined measures to modernize airport infrastructure, expand international air routes, and train a new generation of aviation specialists.

Juan Carlos Salazar, in turn, commended Kazakhstan’s progress in adopting international aviation standards. In particular, Kazakhstan’s compliance with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices stands at 82% in flight safety and 95.7% in aviation security.

The Secretary General also praised the ICAO Aviation Security Week held in Astana in October 2026 and the level of his visit to Kazakhstan. He noted the value of that experience for future engagement with ICAO member states.

Lastayev emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches strong importance to cooperation with ICAO and supports its strategic initiatives, such as the No Country Left Behind and Zero Fatalities in Aviation programs.

“We highly value the Organization’s support and are interested in continuing to strengthen our partnership, share best practices, and implement joint initiatives. We are convinced that effective international cooperation is a key condition for ensuring the safety, sustainability, and connectivity of global civil aviation,” the vice minister said.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation between Kazakhstan and ICAO.

As written earlier, ICAO praised Kazakhstan's civil aviation development at a meeting in Montreal.