The event took place on the sidelines of the 43rd Extraordinary Session of the ICAO Assembly, bringing together the Secretary-General of the International Civil Aviation Organization, Juan Carlos Salazar, senior agency officials, and representatives of the Global Ambassadors Program from multiple countries.

Saltanat Tompiyeva outlined Kazakhstan's efforts to implement ICAO initiatives to build human capital, attract young people to the aviation sector, and empower women.

She said the work is being carried out in cooperation with government agencies, aviation enterprises, educational and research institutions, and international partners.

In particular, Kazakhstan has developed an Atlas of New Professions and Competencies in Civil Aviation together with the Civil Aviation Academy and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education. Besides, a Research Institute of Aviation was established in September 2026.

Special focus is placed on career guidance for school and university students, promoting aviation professions, and expanding women's access to education and career paths in the sector.

"Kazakhstan is consistently working to ensure that ICAO's international priorities find practical implementation in national initiatives — from developing new competencies and scientific research to supporting women's leadership and youth engagement. I am confident that exchanging best practices among states and our joint efforts will inspire even more young people to pursue aviation careers and make a significant contribution to the sustainable development of global aviation," Tompiyeva emphasized.

According to the Civil Aviation Committee, representatives of the international aviation community praised Kazakhstan's experience, underscoring the importance of cooperation among governments, the aviation industry, and educational institutions to achieve ICAO's goals.

Launched in January 2026, the ICAO Global Ambassadors Program aims to attract young talent to civil aviation, enhance professional competencies, and promote women's leadership across the sector.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan is targeting direct flights to boost air links with Singapore.