Kazakhstan reports significant growth in machine-building sector

According to him, one of the factors that contributed to this growth was the rise in agricultural equipment production.

“Production volume in the machine-building sector increased by 21.9%, driven by higher output of transport vehicles, agricultural and railway machinery, as well as various types of equipment and household appliances,” Nagaspayev said.

He noted that "the growth in indicators was driven by increased domestic demand and the active implementation of investment projects.”

Earlier, Qazinform reported that state budget revenues, excluding transfers, reached 6.4 trillion tenge in the first quarter of 2026, surpassing the plan by 4.3%.