Kazakhstan’s GDP up 3% in Q1 2026

According to Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the positive trend was primarily driven by steady growth in the non-resource sector. In particular, gains were recorded in manufacturing, transport, construction, and trade. Despite unfavorable external economic conditions, non-resource industries continue to demonstrate resilience and competitiveness.

According to the Ministry of National Economy, growth in the services sector reached 3.7%, while the real sector expanded by 2.1%. Key drivers included construction (14.8%), transport services (12.8%), and manufacturing (8.5%).

First Vice Minister of National Economy Azamat Amrin said that total investment in fixed capital reached 3.5 trillion tenge, marking a 6.4% increase.

The regions leading in attracting investment were Zhambyl, Turkistan, and Ulytau. The main inflow of capital was directed into electricity supply, communications, and agriculture.

Positive dynamics were also observed in foreign trade. Trade turnover in January–February increased by 11.3% to $21.7 billion, while the trade balance surplus reached $2.4 billion.

Earlier, Qazinform reported inflation in Kazakhstan declines for six months straight.