Kazakhstan targets 30% nuclear production localization before first NPP construction

Under a presidential directive, Kazakhstan is preparing to build at least three nuclear power plants to secure its energy future. To support this, the government enacted Resolution No. 400 as of May 14, 2026. The document is designed to maximize the involvement of local enterprises, goods, and services in the construction process.

Domestic suppliers currently meet about 20-22 percent of the nuclear industry's demands. The goal is to boost this local content to 30 percent by the time the construction of a nuclear power plant begins, which represents a market value of roughly 4 to 4.5 billion US dollars.

Among the main problems identified in the document are the limited number of Kazakhstani enterprises manufacturing the necessary materials and equipment, the failure of some production facilities to meet high international safety and quality standards, a shortage of skilled personnel, and insufficient experience in the nuclear industry. The need to strengthen the quality control system is also noted.

The Comprehensive Plan establishes the necessary legal framework through legislative amendments and new regulations. Furthermore, it aims to assess nuclear industry requirements, evaluate local market capacity, modernize and develop production facilities, and deploy digital solutions.

Executing this plan is projected to increase the involvement of domestic enterprises in critical nuclear energy infrastructure while advancing the industrial and technological readiness of Kazakhstan's industry.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani companies are to take part in the Balkhash NPP construction.