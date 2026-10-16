Kazakhstan, Tajikistan to expand rail cargo cooperation
10:45, 16 October 2026
Representatives of Tajikistan Railways and Kazakhstan Railways met on the margins of the New Silk Way Business Forum in Astana, Qazinform News Agency cites Khovar.
Those attending discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in rail transport, increasing freight volumes, developing international transportation routes, and making more effective use of existing logistics infrastructure
Following the meeting, the parties signed a protocol to strengthen cooperation in railway sector and increase freight transportation between the two countries.
It should be noted, Kazakhstan targets to increase annual cargo transit up to 100 billion tons by 2034 and the carrying capacity of seaports and the maritime fleet.