Kazakhstan set to increase cargo transit up to 100 mln tons by 2035

The issue of unlocking the country's transport and logistics potential was discussed during Kazakhstan Transport Week in Astana.

Those attending focused on the development of rail, road, maritime and air transport, the introduction of digital solutions, improving the efficiency of international cargo transportation and training industry specialists. Besides, they also considered measures to strengthen cooperation along the East-West, North-South and Trans-Caspian International Transport Route corridors.

The forum brought together industry experts from about 40 countries, including transport officials from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Afghanistan, Belarus, Georgia, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan and the Czech Republic, as well as representatives of international organizations, major transport and logistics companies, and the diplomatic corps.

Over the first nine months of 2026, Kazakhstan's transport sector grew by 7.2%, making it one of the country's leading industries. According to World Bank estimates, combining infrastructure investment with streamlined trade procedures and reduced border delays could increase GDP by around 15%. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov highlighted the importance of transport and logistics in Kazakhstan's economy and the Government's intention to further increase the sector's contribution to GDP.

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has identified the development of Kazakhstan's transport and logistics potential as one of the country's strategic priorities. Modern transport infrastructure helps expand international trade, attract investment, create new industries and strengthen economic ties between nations,"Olzhas Bektenov said.

He said Kazakhstan is implementing a large-scale transport infrastructure development program. Over the past seven years, 36,300 kilometers of roads have been built or upgraded, while 5,000 kilometers of railways have been built or modernized over the past five years. Border, maritime and airport infrastructure is also being developed, with aviation safety levels reaching 95.7%.

Transit freight volumes through Kazakhstan increased by 18% to 39.1 million tons in 2025. According to the Ministry of Transport, by 2035 Kazakhstan plans to increase the capacity of its seaports fourfold, expand fleet capacity fivefold and raise annual transit cargo volumes to 100 million tons.

PM Bektenov also emphasized the need to improve international logistics and strengthen connectivity across the East-West, North-South, Trans-Caspian and prospective Trans-Afghan corridors. Key priorities include infrastructure development, logistics digitalization and the creation of seamless transit systems.

Among the measures highlighted were the removal of infrastructure bottlenecks and administrative barriers, as well as the introduction of "green corridors" and a "single window" system to simplify cross-border transportation, reduce delivery times and lower logistics costs. He also stressed the importance of launching joint investment and infrastructure projects.