Kazakhstan-Tajikistan agricultural trade exceeds $564mln in first nine months of 2026

Kazakhstan’s agricultural exports to Tajikistan reached $550.2 million during the reporting period. According to Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov, agricultural products account for 40% of total trade turnover between the two countries.

Prospects for further cooperation were discussed by Saparov and Rajabboy Aḥmadzoda, Chairman of Sughd region and First Deputy Chairman of the Majlisi Milli of the Majlisi Oli of Tajikistan. The meeting took place during Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon’s official visit to Kazakhstan.

The two sides expressed their intention to expand bilateral trade in agricultural products, strengthen production cooperation and advance collaboration across key areas of the agricultural sector.

Agriculture is one of the key practical areas of our cooperation, with considerable potential for further development. We see broad opportunities to increase mutual trade, expand the range of products supplied and implement joint initiatives, said Saparov.

Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

For his part, Aḥmadzoda emphasized Tajikistan’s interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan in crop production, livestock farming, breeding and the introduction of modern technologies. He expressed confidence that the consistent implementation of joint initiatives would take the partnership to a new level.

Kazakhstan remains one of Tajikistan’s major food suppliers. Its main export products include wheat, sunflower oil, corn and pasta. In 2026, Kazakhstan supplied approximately 1.1 million tons of grain to Tajikistan, including around 900,000 tons of wheat.

In addition, Kazakhstan’s National Company Food Contract Corporation signed an agreement with Tajikistan’s Agency for State Material Reserves to supply 100,000 tons of wheat. To date, 50,800 tons have been shipped.

Exports of processed agricultural products are also growing. In 2025, sunflower oil supplies to Tajikistan reached 83,000 tons, up 23%. Rapeseed oil exports increased sixfold, soybean oil exports rose by 35%, and oilseed meal supplies grew by 23%. Over the same period, Kazakhstan’s lamb exports to Tajikistan increased 26-fold, while beef exports doubled.

To strengthen the partnership, the two countries plan to sign a roadmap for intensifying cooperation in agriculture for 2027-2028. The document will outline measures to expand bilateral trade, develop crop production, seed production and breeding, improve livestock productivity, and strengthen veterinary and phytosanitary safety.

It will also cover cooperation in the digitalization of the agricultural sector, the introduction of modern agricultural technologies, scientific research, the exchange of expertise and personnel training.

The implementation of these initiatives is expected to increase the presence of Kazakhstani agricultural products in the Tajik market, create additional opportunities for domestic farmers and processors, and support further growth in bilateral trade.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Tajikistan would expand economic ties.