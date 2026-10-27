Tajikistan and Kazakhstan set to expand economic ties at Dushanbe meeting

A government delegation from Kazakhstan, led by First Deputy Prime Minister Nurlibek Nalibayev, is arriving in Tajikistan on Monday to attend the meeting.

The talks are expected to cover a wide range of issues related to bilateral economic and trade cooperation, with relevant documents set to be signed.

As part of the visit, the Kazakh delegation is also expected to tour historical and cultural sites in Dushanbe and visit industrial enterprises in the city.

The 19th meeting of the commission was held on Aug. 8, 2025, in Astana, Kazakhstan. The Tajik delegation was led by First Deputy Prime Minister Hokim Kholiqzoda.

As previously reported, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Tajikistan held a formal reception in Dushanbe to mark Republic Day on Oct. 24.