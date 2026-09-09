Kazakhstan, Switzerland hold 7th round of political consultations

Issetov briefed the Swiss delegation on Kazakhstan’s domestic political reforms, including the establishment of the Qurultay, and emphasized the role of parliamentary cooperation in strengthening ties.

He highlighted prospects for expanding trade and investment, noting Kazakhstan’s interest in advanced technologies and investment for implementing joint projects in transport, logistics, digitalization, water management, critical metals, green energy, and the nuclear industry.

Ambassador Pierre‑Yves Fux, Director of the Eurasia Division of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, presented Switzerland’s regional initiatives in water management and migration. He also outlined areas of cooperation in environmental protection, official development assistance, and legal affairs, stressing opportunities to expand the legal framework of bilateral relations.

The consultations covered collaboration within international organizations and coordination on global issues. Both sides reviewed upcoming political contacts and reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring substantive content for future engagements.

During his visit, Issetov also met with FDFA State Secretary Alexandre Fasel to discuss current geopolitical developments and cooperation in multilateral forums.

Following the meetings, Kazakhstan and Switzerland reiterated their interest in strengthening the partnership and expanding practical cooperation in priority sectors.

Earlier, it was reported that Switzerland had appointed Christine Honegger as its Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.