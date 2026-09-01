Kazakhstan sweeps five gold medals at Asian Track Cycling Cup

Aruzhan Kabdulova finished first in the individual pursuit to take home gold, while Mansur Bralin won gold in the keirin finals and Ilya Kuvarin claimed gold in the individual sprint.

Zeynolla Azamatuly, Ilya Kuvarin, and Mansur Bralin secured gold in the team sprint.

Aruzhan Kabdulova bagged silver in the scratch race, Vitalina Khoruzhaya in the points race and Zeynolla Azamatuly claimed silver in the individual pursuit.

Vitalina Khoruzhaya and Alikhan Zhunisov won bronze medals in the scratch race, while Mansur Bralin pocketed bronze in the individual sprint.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan secured gold at Lausanne Judo Grand Slam.