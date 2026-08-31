Kazakhstan secures gold at Lausanne Judo Grand Slam
The Judo Grand Slam has concluded in Lausanne, Switzerland, with Kazakhstan finishing the tournament with one medal, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Abylaikhan Zhubanazar claimed Kazakhstan's only medal at the tournament, taking gold in the men's under-81kg category after defeating Uzbekistan's Arslonbek Tojiev in the final.
Sherzod Davlatov came close to adding another medal in the under-60kg division but lost the bronze-medal bout to Uzbekistan's Samariddin Kuchkarov.
In the repechage, Akylzhan Zhubatkanov (-66kg) was defeated by South Korea's Kim Channyeong, while Aida Toishibekova (+78kg) lost to Venezuela's Karen Leon.
Other Kazakh judokas were eliminated in the earlier rounds, including Dana Abdirova (-57kg), Talgat Orynbassar (-60kg), Nurkanat Serikbayev (-66kg), Azhar Askhat (-70kg), Bakhitzhan Abdurakhmanov, Ansarbek Gainullin (-73kg), Aruna Jangeldina (-78kg), Adilet Almat (-81kg), Aidar Arapov (-90kg), Marat Baikamurov (-100kg), and Yerassyl Kazhybayev (+100kg).
Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan had made history by winning the mixed team event at the World Cadet Judo Championships for the first time.