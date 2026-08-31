Kazakhstan secures gold at Lausanne Judo Grand Slam

Abylaikhan Zhubanazar claimed Kazakhstan's only medal at the tournament, taking gold in the men's under-81kg category after defeating Uzbekistan's Arslonbek Tojiev in the final.

Sherzod Davlatov came close to adding another medal in the under-60kg division but lost the bronze-medal bout to Uzbekistan's Samariddin Kuchkarov.

In the repechage, Akylzhan Zhubatkanov (-66kg) was defeated by South Korea's Kim Channyeong, while Aida Toishibekova (+78kg) lost to Venezuela's Karen Leon.

Other Kazakh judokas were eliminated in the earlier rounds, including Dana Abdirova (-57kg), Talgat Orynbassar (-60kg), Nurkanat Serikbayev (-66kg), Azhar Askhat (-70kg), Bakhitzhan Abdurakhmanov, Ansarbek Gainullin (-73kg), Aruna Jangeldina (-78kg), Adilet Almat (-81kg), Aidar Arapov (-90kg), Marat Baikamurov (-100kg), and Yerassyl Kazhybayev (+100kg).

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan had made history by winning the mixed team event at the World Cadet Judo Championships for the first time.