Kazakhstan suggests clarifying constitutional norms on freedom of speech and information dissemination

The proposed changes guarantee protection of intellectual property, clarify that information dissemination may be carried out by any lawful means, except for information classified as state secrets.

Besides, additional constitutional restrictions will be introduced. Freedom of speech must not infringe upon the honor and dignity of others, society’s spiritual and moral values, and public order.

The list of prohibitions will also expand to include propaganda and incitement to violence, war, and discord.

At the same time, the ban on censorship will remain as an independent constitutional safeguard.

Earlier proposals also suggested enshrining in the Constitution that the Republic of Kazakhstan recognizes the development of human capital, education, innovation, and culture as a strategic foundation of state activity.

