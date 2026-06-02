Kazakhstan strengthens cooperation with Joint Institute for Nuclear Research

The Joint Institute for Nuclear Research is an international intergovernmental scientific organization established in 1956 to conduct fundamental and applied research in nuclear physics, high-energy physics, and related fields. Kazakhstan has been a member state of JINR since 1992.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and JINR, as well as issues related to training scientific personnel and the implementation of joint research projects.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Government press service

Aida Balayeva congratulated the Institute on its 70th anniversary and highlighted its significant contribution to the development of global science.

Today, Kazakh scientists have access to the institute’s unique research infrastructure, participate in major international scientific projects, and develop professional expertise. Kazakhstan’s national group at JINR comprises 84 specialists, making it the second-largest delegation.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening cooperation, expanding scientific exchanges, and initiating new joint research projects.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Government press service

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, participated in a UN Security Council debate under China’s presidency, emphasizing Kazakhstan’s efforts to strengthen regional confidence-building and mutually beneficial cooperation in Central Asia, facilitate peace processes, promote nuclear disarmament and interreligious dialogue, and contribute to United Nations peacekeeping activities.