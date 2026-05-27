Kazakhstan advocates for strengthening UN's role at Security Council debate

In his statement, the representative of Kazakhstan noted that the debate was taking place against the backdrop of growing uncertainty, the erosion of international law and the selective application of legal norms. In this regard, he underscored the full support of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the central role of the United Nations, as well as his call on world leaders to approach issues of international peace and security with a strong sense of responsibility.

Photo credit: The Ministr of Foreign Affais of Kazakhstan

"The Kazakh side emphasized that the United Nations remains an indispensable mechanism for ensuring sustainable peace and development. In this context, Kazakhstan’s efforts to strengthen regional confidence-building and mutually beneficial cooperation in Central Asia, facilitate peace processes, promote nuclear disarmament and interreligious dialogue, and contribute to United Nations peacekeeping activities were highlighted," the ministry emphasized.

Particular attention was paid to the need to reform the United Nations, including by adapting the Security Council to contemporary realities. Kazakhstan stands for broader representation of developing countries and middle powers, as well as for an evolutionary approach to reform aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of the United Nations and its ability to meet the expectations of Member States.

In the context of global challenges, reference was made to the initiative of the Head of State to establish an International Water Organization with a view to overcoming duplication among existing mechanisms and enhancing the effectiveness of the United Nations water mandate. Kazakhstan’s initiatives to establish a Global Coalition on Primary Health Care and an International Agency for Biological Safety were also mentioned.

The First Deputy Minister reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to continue working with all Member States to advance multilateral cooperation in a qualitative manner and to further strengthen the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan

Also on the sidelines of the UN Security Council meeting, the Kazakh diplomat held meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev to discuss prospects for developing bilateral cooperation and key areas of interaction on multilateral platforms.

Earlier, it was reported that the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on “Peaceful Resolution of Border Disputes”, initiated by Kyrgyzstan together with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.