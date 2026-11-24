The measures were outlined by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev during a Government's meeting, in response to a question from Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

Highlighting the growing importance of cybersecurity, Bektenov asked what measures were being taken to safeguard the country's telecommunications infrastructure.

Madiyev explained that telecom operators use systems designed to protect against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, regularly back up data, and maintain backup communication channels and power supplies to ensure network reliability and minimize the risk of service disruptions.

“In the event of a large-scale cyberattack, telecom operators work closely with the relevant services to respond promptly. We are also continuing to improve our telecommunications network security systems. Ensuring data security is particularly important,” Madiyev said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan planned to completely phase out 3G mobile networks by the end of 2027, focusing instead on expanding 4G coverage.