According to the minister, 84% of Kazakhstan's villages currently have access to mobile internet. To improve connectivity, mobile operators are upgrading existing base stations from 3G to 4G while gradually expanding 5G coverage across the country.

“We plan to completely phase out 3G by the end of 2027. By that time, 4G coverage is expected to reach 5,291 villages, while 5G networks will cover 70 cities and 300 villages,” Madiyev said.

Kazakhstan is also expanding its fiber-optic infrastructure to improve internet connectivity in rural areas. By the end of 2026, fiber-optic internet is expected to reach 3,704 of the country's 6,060 villages, bringing coverage to 61%.

Plans for 2027 include extending fiber-optic connectivity to up to 1,863 more villages, increasing nationwide rural coverage to 92%. The remaining 8% of villages, located in hard-to-reach areas, will be connected via satellite internet.

According to Madiyev, investment in the country's telecommunications sector is projected to reach at least 500 billion tenge this year, with cumulative investment over three years expected to exceed 1.3 trillion tenge.

Over the past two years, the average mobile internet speed in Kazakhstan has increased from 73.6 Mbps to 93.4 Mbps.

According to the ministry's projections, internet traffic in 2026 is expected to more than double compared with 2024 levels.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had launched Starlink Mobile, a satellite-based mobile communication service using Direct-to-Cell technology to provide connectivity in areas without terrestrial mobile network coverage.