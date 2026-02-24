Kazakhstan, Slovakia set to deepen ties in AI and digital transformation

During the meeting in Bratislava on Tuesday, the parties discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

The Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan has declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, providing additional momentum to expand international partnerships in this field. As part of its national policy framework, Kazakhstan has adopted the AI Development Concept for 2024–2029, which contains the phased integration of AI technologies into industry, agriculture, energy, transport, healthcare, and education.

Kazakhstan has established a modern digital infrastructure. The country is home to Astana Hub, the largest technology park in Central Asia, and has recently launched two supercomputers, the first of their kind in the region, creating new opportunities for scientific research and the development of an innovation ecosystem.

The Kazakh side reaffirmed its interest in implementing joint projects with Slovak partners, including in digital solutions and Big Data analytics. It was emphasized that the effective use of large-scale data in public administration is a strategic factor in enhancing state efficiency and national competitiveness.

In addition, the relevant ministries of both countries are working on a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of digitalization and artificial intelligence.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides confirmed their mutual readiness to deepen their partnership and expand practical cooperation in the identified areas.

Qazinform previously reported that Kazakhstan and Slovakia are strengthening cooperation in environmental protection.