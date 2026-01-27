Kazakhstan, Slovakia strengthen cooperation in environmental protection

The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further developing Kazakh–Slovak cooperation in environmental protection and water resources management, and identified several key areas of cooperation, including the continued expansion of the bilateral legal and contractual framework.

Particular attention was paid to prospects for cooperation in climate change mitigation and adaptation. The Kazakh diplomat handed Tomáš Taraba an official invitation to take part in the Regional Environmental Summit to be held in Astana on 22-24 April. It was noted that the forum will serve as an important international platform for discussing pressing issues and developing joint approaches to addressing climate change in the Central Asian region.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to further deepen cooperation in the aforementioned areas.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan and Germany pledged stronger сooperation in trade, investment, and culture.