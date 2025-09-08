Kazakhstan, Singapore strengthening international legal cooperation in criminal matters

The conference, a unique platform for sharing expertise and enhancing cooperation among prosecutors general worldwide, brought together the heads of prosecutorial authorities from more than 70 countries.

During the discussions, the participants exchanged views on combating cybercrime, the use of digital evidence, asset recovery, and joint efforts to address emerging forms and threats of criminal activity.

On the sidelines of the conference, Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor General Berik Assylov and Singapore’s Minister for Law Edwin Tong signed an Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Singapore on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

The agreement aims at strengthening efforts in crime prevention and prosecution, including the collection of evidence against suspects and defendants, as well as the recovery of illicitly transferred assets.

According to Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor General, the signing of such an agreement holds particular significance for Kazakhstan, given Singapore’s status as a leading global financial hub and a key center for international trade and investment flows.

In addition, Berik Assylov held bilateral meetings with Singapore’s Prosecutor General and Minister for Home Affairs, during which they discussed joint measures to combat pressing forms of crime, exchanged best practices, and outlined steps for further cooperation.



