Kazakhstan showcases tourism potential at international exhibition in Greece

Kazakhstan presented its rich tourism potential to the Greek public and representatives of the international tourism industry, highlighting the country's unique natural attractions, historical and cultural heritage, as well as its diverse tourism destinations and routes. Kazakhstan's national stand was featured at the 41st International Tourism Exhibition Philoxenia – Hotelia 2026, held from 13 to 15 November at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition and Congress Centre.

Photo: gov.kz

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the national stand, Kazakh Ambassador to Greece Timur Sultangozhin emphasized that tourism development is one of the key priorities for strengthening the long-term partnership between Kazakhstan and Greece. He noted that Kazakhstan is gradually emerging as an attractive destination for international tourists and businesses, offering extensive opportunities for travel, investment and business cooperation.

Photo: gov.kz

The Ambassador paid particular attention to the modernization of the country's tourism and transport infrastructure, which is among the priorities outlined in the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. According to the Ambassador, expanding tourism exchanges contributes to strengthening cultural ties and mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries, while enhanced cooperation between their regions and business communities opens up additional opportunities for joint tourism and hospitality projects.

Photo: gov.kz

The opening ceremony of the national stand was also attended by the President of TIF-HELEXPO, Christos Tsendemeidis. Kazakhstan's participation in Philoxenia – Hotelia 2026 provided an important platform for promoting the country in the Greek and international tourism markets, showcasing its unique opportunities and strengthening professional ties with representatives of the industry.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and Greece discussed ways to expand trade, economic and investment cooperation, and advance joint projects.