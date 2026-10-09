Kazakhstan, Greece identify new areas for joint investment

The parties discussed ways to expand trade, economic and investment cooperation, and advance joint projects.

Photo: gov.kz

“We want the partnership between Kazakhstan and Greece to be measured not only by the volume of oil supplies, but also by the number of new production facilities, technologies introduced, and jobs created. Greek business interest in Kazakhstan is becoming increasingly practical. It is now time to move from general agreements to concrete economic results. We are ready to support every investor from initial negotiations through to the launch of operations,” Ardak Zebeshev said.

Photo: gov.kz

This growing interest is already reflected in concrete projects. Nearly 50 companies with Greek capital currently operate in Kazakhstan. The Kazakhstan–Greece cooperation portfolio includes eight investment projects totaling USD 133.5 million. One of them is already under implementation: SABO is carrying out a project to build three municipal solid waste processing plants in Oskemen, Semey, and Aktobe.

Five more projects worth a total of USD 122 million are currently under active development. These include the production of elevator equipment by Doppler in Astana, a dairy processing plant by Desserta Hellas in Akmola Region, as well as projects in industrial and municipal waste processing and solar energy. METLEN Energy & Metals is exploring opportunities to process metallurgical waste and recover copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt and other critical metals.

Energy is currently the cornerstone of economic cooperation between the two countries. Kazakhstan is the second-largest supplier of crude oil to Greece, accounting for around 24% of Greece’s oil imports.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Poland discussed new cooperation opportunities.