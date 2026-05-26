Kazakhstan possesses necessary political authority – Rafael Grossi

He also noted the international authority of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his consistent role in advancing dialogue, nuclear security, and multilateral cooperation.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) congratulated Kazakhstan on launching its nuclear energy development program, a decision made following the national referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to continuing to make practical contributions to international efforts to strengthen nuclear security and interstate trust.

In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reiterated Kazakhstan's readiness, solely as a gesture of goodwill, to help resolve the situation surrounding the nuclear program of Iran, provided that relevant international agreements are in place.

Highlighting Kazakhstan's role and practical contribution to strengthening global nuclear security, Rafael Grossi expressed support for the country's noble intentions.

The IAEA chief emphasized that Kazakhstan possesses the necessary political authority, appropriate infrastructure, and technical-scientific capacity to implement potential agreements.

The President also wished Rafael Grossi success regarding his candidacy for the post of UN Secretary-General.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with visiting IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.