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    Kazakhstan to hold elections to maslikhats

    15:56, 12 October 2026

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree on the early termination of the powers of maslikhats (local representative bodies) at all levels, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the press service of Akorda.

    Kazakhstan to hold elections to maslikhats
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Following consultations with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Chairman of the Qurultay Aibek Dadebay, held in accordance with Article 88, Paragraph 5 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on the early termination of the mandates of maslikhats at all levels.

    The Central Election Commission has been instructed to schedule, prepare for, and conduct early elections for deputies of maslikhats at all levels.

    The decree enters into force on the day of its publication.

     

    Laws, decrees, orders Elections Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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