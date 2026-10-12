Kazakhstan to hold elections to maslikhats

Following consultations with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Chairman of the Qurultay Aibek Dadebay, held in accordance with Article 88, Paragraph 5 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on the early termination of the mandates of maslikhats at all levels.

The Central Election Commission has been instructed to schedule, prepare for, and conduct early elections for deputies of maslikhats at all levels.

The decree enters into force on the day of its publication.