Tokayev holds consultations on possible early dissolution of maslikhats

During the meeting, Tokayev emphasized the importance of ensuring that maslikhats function effectively to protect citizens’ legitimate interests, approve local budgets, and oversee regional development.

The President expressed confidence that renewing the composition of local representative bodies would significantly strengthen their effectiveness.

The consultations were held in accordance with Article 88, Paragraph 5 of the Constitution of Kazakhstan. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Qurultay Chairman Aibek Dadebay presented their views and proposals on the matter.

Following the meeting, Tokayev said he would make a final decision in accordance with the Constitution, taking into consideration the views expressed during the consultations.

Earlier, deputies of the Qurultay approved the regulations, which define the procedure and timing of sessions of the new legislative body.