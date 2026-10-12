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    Tokayev holds consultations on possible early dissolution of maslikhats

    11:23, 12 October 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held consultations with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Qurultay Chairman Aibek Dadebay on the possible early termination of the powers of maslikhats, Kazakhstan’s local representative bodies, at all levels, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    Tokayev holds consultations on possible early dissolution of maslikhats
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the meeting, Tokayev emphasized the importance of ensuring that maslikhats function effectively to protect citizens’ legitimate interests, approve local budgets, and oversee regional development.

    The President expressed confidence that renewing the composition of local representative bodies would significantly strengthen their effectiveness.

    The consultations were held in accordance with Article 88, Paragraph 5 of the Constitution of Kazakhstan. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Qurultay Chairman Aibek Dadebay presented their views and proposals on the matter.

    Following the meeting, Tokayev said he would make a final decision in accordance with the Constitution, taking into consideration the views expressed during the consultations.

    Earlier, deputies of the Qurultay approved the regulations, which define the procedure and timing of sessions of the new legislative body.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Parliament (Qurultay) Ulttyq Qurultay Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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