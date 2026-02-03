Kazakhstan sets down regulations concerning conclusion of international treaties in draft Constitution

According to Shapak, provisions of international treaties are recognized as part of current law of Kazakhstan.

So, paragraph 1 of Article 5 of the draft states explicitly that current law of the Republic of Kazakhstan consists of the Constitution, its laws, normative resolutions of the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court of Kazakhstan, other normative legal acts, as well as provisions of international treaty obligations, she said.

Shapak added that this ensures Kazakhstan recognizes international treaty obligations as part of its current law, regulating social relations, while remaining committed to them.

The second regulation is related to a procedure for application of international treaties, noted Shapak, saying that the mechanism for the execution of international treaties within the country will be defined by laws. This does not question the legal validity and binding force of international treaties, she added.

The third regulation obliges the publication of all international treaties ratified by Kazakhstan. According to the deputy, this is a logical continuation of the consolidation of their status in the current law system and ensures the transparency of their application.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Yelnur Beissenbayev, a Majilis deputy and Head of the Amanat Party faction, outlined the key changes in the draft Constitution.