Why Kazakhstan's new Constitution draws unusual consensus

At the 7th session of the Constitutional Commission, the deputy of the Parliament's Majilis noted that each commission member conducted a meticulous study of the draft Constitution, analyzing each provision and evaluating its significance for Kazakhstan's future before offering conscious support. This consensus, he added, is driven by the public's demand for justice, order, and stability.

— Clause 1 of Article 2 clearly stipulates that Kazakhstan remains a presidential republic, where the Head of State ensures the coordinated functioning of all branches of government. Clause 1 of Article 43 specifies that the President is elected for a single seven-year term. This specific provision serves as a safeguard against the monopolization of power. Clause 5 of the same article states: "The provisions of Paragraph 1 of this article shall not be subject to amendment." This effectively puts an end to any discourse regarding "perpetual rule," the deputy emphasized.

Beissenbayev highlighted that particular attention is also due to the changes concerning the ban on the President's close relatives holding political or leadership positions. This fundamental policy is reflected in Clause 3 of Article 45

— Kazakhstan is establishing clear rules. We made this decision initially at the 2022 referendum, and we are reconfirming it in the draft of the new Constitution, the MP stated.

The member of the Commission also highlighted the expansion of citizens' rights and their empowerment to participate in national life, alongside the values and legal protections enshrined in the Constitution, beginning with its Preamble.

— For the first time, the Preamble outlines the goals of a "Just Kazakhstan" and the principle of "Law and Order." Now, laws that adversely affect the status of citizens or impose new obligations will not have retroactive force (Clause 5, Article 5). This is a testament to the irreversibility of the legal decisions made and the steadfastness of the "Law and Order" principle. Additionally, for the first time, the Constitution protects the private lives of citizens in the digital space, specifically in terms of personal data and electronic correspondence (Article 21), the Majilis deputy underscored.



As he noted, the constitutional reform and the influx of proposals demonstrate the maturity of both the state and society.

— Substantively, citizens of Kazakhstan support 98% of the provisions in the new Constitution. The new Supreme Law serves as evidence of Kazakhstan's maturity. It is a conscious choice in favor of a strong and just state, Yelnur Beissenbayev concluded.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that the Prime Minister tasked the authorities with stepping up awareness-raising as the draft new Constitution was made public.