Kazakhstan set to nominate another epic for UNESCO Heritage List

He revealed for the past decade, 14 elements of Kazakh intangible heritage have already been inscribed on the UNESCO list.

This year, the national nomination dossier for the Salburyn hunting festival with Tazy dogs and golden eagles has been submitted and is awaiting review.

UNESCO rules allow countries to submit national nominations once every two years, so the epic nomination will be considered in line with these requirements.

It is planned to publish in large circulation the works by Murin-zhyrau and poet Sattyguly, as well as academic collections of the epic.

Materials will be digitized and distributed to schools and libraries across Kazakhstan.

To note, Kazakhstan also plans to nominate Zharkent Mosque, Ascension Cathedral, and Karatau petroglyphs for inclusion in the World Heritage List.