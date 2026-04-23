Kazakhstan invests nearly $35bn in transport sector

As the Prime Minister noted, Kazakhstan is the world’s largest landlocked country. However, the country is working to turn this geographic feature into a strategic advantage.

“Over the past 15 years, we have invested about 35 billion US dollars in the transportation sector. More than 2,500 kilometers of new mainline railways have been built. Today, about 85% of all overland transit through Kazakhstan runs along the “Western Europe-Western China” (WE-WC) corridor,” Bektenov said.

According to him, another 5,000 kilometers of new railways are planned for construction over the next four years. At the same time, the aim is to increase transit volumes to 100 million tons per year by 2035.

To note, the OSJD's 40th anniversary meeting is underway in Astana. Delegates from around 30 countries, including representatives from China, Russia, Hungary, Vietnam, Poland, South Korea, and others, are taking part in the event.

Earlier, it was reported that in January-March 2026, Kazakhstan’s passenger and freight transportation had increased by 9.3% and 8% respectively.